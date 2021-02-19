State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 441,751 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 50.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441,751 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.07% of NortonLifeLock worth $8,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 380,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,318,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,405,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 56,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.78.

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $20.84 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $24.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.02.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.