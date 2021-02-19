State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 50,069 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,069 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.45% of Central Garden & Pet worth $8,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CENTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 15.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 509,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,051,000 after acquiring an additional 68,776 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 14.7% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 12.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 13,102 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 105.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 6,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $645,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CENTA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Central Garden & Pet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA opened at $41.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.47. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $45.01.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $592.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.55 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

