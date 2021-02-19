State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 51,500 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 51,500 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.14% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $8,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,311,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,223,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 339.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 630,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,899,000 after purchasing an additional 40,617 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $535,000.

NASDAQ FOLD opened at $11.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.54. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $25.39.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FOLD shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amicus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.42.

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $170,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 823,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,751,391.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $1,075,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 940,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,240,823.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 260,422 shares of company stock worth $5,999,369. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

