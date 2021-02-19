State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 68,500 Shares of PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,500 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.40% of PQ Group worth $7,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of PQ Group by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PQ Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PQ Group by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PQ Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 35,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of PQ Group by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares in the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PQG opened at $15.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 48.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.97. PQ Group Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PQG. KeyCorp began coverage on PQ Group in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PQ Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PQ Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.79.

PQ Group Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, Performance Materials, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

