State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 69,017 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,082 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 69,017 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.05% of Trimble worth $8,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Trimble by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,223,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $205,697,000 after purchasing an additional 33,613 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Trimble by 687.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 975,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,118,000 after purchasing an additional 851,363 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Trimble by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 859,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,362,000 after purchasing an additional 140,543 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Trimble by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 833,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,587,000 after purchasing an additional 144,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Trimble by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 697,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,947,000 after purchasing an additional 119,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TRMB shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trimble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $72.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $76.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.79 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark S. Peek sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $311,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,566,737.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $617,357.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,752,327.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,615 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,366. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

