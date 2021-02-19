State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 7,070 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,043 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,070 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.09% of Watsco worth $7,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Watsco by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Watsco by 213.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Watsco by 87.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

WSO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.20.

WSO stock opened at $241.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.41. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $132.97 and a one year high of $265.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $1.775 per share. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 109.23%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

