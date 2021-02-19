State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 7,600 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.08% of Denali Therapeutics worth $7,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $302,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,890,000 after buying an additional 11,126 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 179,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,027,000 after buying an additional 39,873 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 324,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,141,000 after buying an additional 224,327 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $63.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of -28.66 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.47. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $12.39 and a one year high of $93.94.

In related news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 88,334 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $6,621,516.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 46,799 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $3,746,259.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,621,299 shares of company stock worth $174,171,288. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Denali Therapeutics Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

