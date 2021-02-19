State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 8,700 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.07% of Dynatrace worth $8,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DT. SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,118,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,870,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,144 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,131,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,676 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Dynatrace by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,516,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,245,000 after buying an additional 827,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Dynatrace by 232.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,176,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,911,000 after buying an additional 822,893 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

In other news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 1,245 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $48,816.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 135,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,308,328.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 10,780,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $432,817,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,968,025 shares of company stock worth $440,806,421 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DT opened at $52.99 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $56.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.24 and a 200 day moving average of $41.48. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $182.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

