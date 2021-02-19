State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 9,010 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,543 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 9,010 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.08% of F5 Networks worth $8,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 191.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 261.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 444 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

FFIV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded F5 Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.74.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total transaction of $612,461.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,225,383.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,302 shares of company stock worth $3,692,796 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of F5 Networks stock opened at $199.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $196.10 and its 200-day moving average is $156.01. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $79.78 and a one year high of $213.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.