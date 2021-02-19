State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 9,215 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,215 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.15% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $8,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,966,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,170,000 after buying an additional 767,501 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,359,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,655,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,706,000 after purchasing an additional 417,997 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1,080.5% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 291,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after purchasing an additional 266,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 291.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,181,000 after purchasing an additional 265,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

FR stock opened at $42.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $46.10.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.21. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.84% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $112.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

FR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $1,083,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 232,489 shares in the company, valued at $10,076,073.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

