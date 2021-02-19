State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 9,410 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,410 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $8,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Northern Trust by 3.9% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 3,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 17,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 64,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

NTRS opened at $96.01 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $60.67 and a 52-week high of $104.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.95.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America cut Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.47.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $1,497,496.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total value of $107,019.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,259 shares of company stock worth $3,444,840 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

