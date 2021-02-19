State of Wisconsin Investment Board Trims Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,050 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.07% of Principal Financial Group worth $9,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after acquiring an additional 17,709 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

In related news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 19,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $977,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Julia M. Lawler sold 8,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $453,551.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,664 shares of company stock worth $1,535,510. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.56.

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $53.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.24 and its 200 day moving average is $48.23. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $56.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.14%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.