Status Trading 11.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 18.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 19th. Over the last week, Status has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $427.64 million and approximately $87.16 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.56 or 0.00061360 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $421.74 or 0.00748788 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00042968 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006733 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.66 or 0.00059766 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00019758 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00041552 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003774 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,543.56 or 0.04515978 BTC.

Status is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Status is status.im

Status can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

