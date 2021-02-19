Stealth Price Reaches $0.24 on Major Exchanges (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 28.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Over the last seven days, Stealth has traded up 147.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Stealth token can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000434 BTC on popular exchanges. Stealth has a total market capitalization of $9.36 million and $136,887.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001065 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00018780 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000501 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 37.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Stealth

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 38,650,313 tokens. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stealth is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Token Trading

Stealth can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

