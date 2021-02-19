Steem Dollars Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13,322.00 (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Over the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar. Steem Dollars has a market cap of $28.95 million and approximately $13,322.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem Dollars coin can now be bought for about $4.71 or 0.00008562 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $55,061.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $715.08 or 0.01298702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $240.09 or 0.00436044 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00031858 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Gleec (GLEEC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004118 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003375 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Steem Dollars Profile

Steem Dollars is a coin. Its launch date was June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 6,141,812 coins. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

