Steem Trading 45.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Over the last week, Steem has traded up 45.7% against the US dollar. One Steem coin can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00000911 BTC on popular exchanges. Steem has a market capitalization of $192.13 million and $31.69 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,323.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $724.26 or 0.01285891 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.07 or 0.00447531 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00031122 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003237 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 41.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00006398 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000264 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 391,267,585 coins and its circulating supply is 374,293,491 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Steem is steem.com . Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Steem Coin Trading

Steem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

