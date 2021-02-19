Stellar (XLM) Achieves Market Cap of $11.47 Billion

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 19th. During the last seven days, Stellar has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00000910 BTC on major exchanges. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $11.47 billion and $1.69 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 48.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.93 or 0.00525551 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.41 or 0.00066656 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00008632 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.64 or 0.00086682 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00067440 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00010940 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00081206 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

XLM uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,491 coins and its circulating supply is 22,462,957,273 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Stellar

Stellar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

