Stephane Bancel Sells 9,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.28, for a total transaction of $1,568,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,444,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,211,595.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 12th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total transaction of $2,010,151.08.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $1,644,660.00.

On Friday, February 5th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.61, for a total transaction of $1,928,742.06.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $1,408,590.00.

On Friday, January 29th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total transaction of $1,913,719.50.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.27, for a total transaction of $1,361,430.00.

On Friday, January 22nd, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total transaction of $1,455,973.26.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $1,120,590.00.

On Thursday, January 14th, Stephane Bancel sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total transaction of $2,341,600.00.

On Friday, January 8th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $1,259,464.92.

MRNA stock traded up $5.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.74. The company had a trading volume of 6,409,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,431,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $189.26. The company has a market capitalization of $69.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.31.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $150.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Moderna from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.11.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Moderna by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

