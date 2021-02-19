Stifel Nicolaus Increases Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Price Target to $25.00

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 104.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Evolus from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.31.

NASDAQ EOLS traded up $5.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.23. 1,254,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 10.03 and a current ratio of 10.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.28. The company has a market cap of $412.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 2.69. Evolus has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $10.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Evolus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Evolus during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Evolus during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Evolus by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 9,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Evolus during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. 21.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

