Stipend Trading 5.7% Lower Over Last Week (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One Stipend coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0301 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stipend has a total market cap of $346,998.08 and $168.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stipend has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stipend alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,557.58 or 0.99656155 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00041082 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $318.18 or 0.00581199 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $469.55 or 0.00857686 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00006516 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.46 or 0.00247426 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.47 or 0.00157946 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006630 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002408 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Stipend Profile

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stipend is stipend.me

Stipend Coin Trading

Stipend can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stipend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stipend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.