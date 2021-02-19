Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT)

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 2,982 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,348% compared to the average volume of 206 put options.

In other Altimmune news, Director Philip Hodges sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,772. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Altimmune during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Altimmune during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Altimmune in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Altimmune in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

ALT opened at $23.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $777.50 million, a PE ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.52. Altimmune has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $35.10.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Altimmune from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altimmune has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focused developing treatments for liver disease, immune modulating therapies, and vaccines. The company develops HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine to provide for protection after a single intranasal administration; NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate; and AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine to protect against COVID-19 Its preclinical stage products include ALT-801, a novel peptide-based dual GLP-1/Glucagon receptor agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ALT-702, an investigational tumor immunostimulant for treating cancer.

