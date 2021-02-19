Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of American Outdoor Brands Put Options (NASDAQ:AOUT)

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 4,836 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,021% compared to the average daily volume of 228 put options.

AOUT has been the subject of several recent research reports. CLSA initiated coverage on American Outdoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised American Outdoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. CL King initiated coverage on American Outdoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on American Outdoor Brands from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Outdoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Outdoor Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of AOUT opened at $22.24 on Friday. American Outdoor Brands has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $30.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.79.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $79.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.35 million. Research analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

