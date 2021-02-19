StoneMor (NYSE:STON) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.59

StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.59 and traded as high as $2.51. StoneMor shares last traded at $2.48, with a volume of 89,781 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STON. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneMor during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of StoneMor by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 161,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 12,335 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StoneMor during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Axar Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of StoneMor by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Axar Capital Management L.P. now owns 83,110,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,580,000 after purchasing an additional 10,305,369 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneMor during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

StoneMor Inc owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The Cemetery Operations segment provides cemetery property interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches; cemetery merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers, and memorials; and cemetery services, which include opening and closing, cremation, and cemetery merchandise installation services.

