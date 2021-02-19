STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,568 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.09% of STORE Capital worth $8,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new position in STORE Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in STORE Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in STORE Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $401,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in STORE Capital by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 88,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in STORE Capital by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 590,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,051,000 after buying an additional 50,965 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:STOR opened at $32.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. STORE Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $38.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 1.12.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.36.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

