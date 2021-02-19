Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Storm Resources from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on Storm Resources from $1.75 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

OTCMKTS:SRMLF remained flat at $$2.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.67. Storm Resources has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $2.18.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interest in lands covering an area of 121,000 net acres in 172 net sections located in Umbach, Nig, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2019, it had 195,482 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

