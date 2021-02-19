STRAKS Price Up 59.3% Over Last 7 Days (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. STRAKS has a market cap of $99,139.23 and $111.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, STRAKS has traded up 59.3% against the dollar. One STRAKS coin can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,614.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,930.22 or 0.03668630 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.29 or 0.00439591 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $723.73 or 0.01375539 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.89 or 0.00516768 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $247.96 or 0.00471276 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $185.65 or 0.00352847 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00029234 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002628 BTC.

About STRAKS

STRAKS (CRYPTO:STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling STRAKS

STRAKS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STRAKS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

