Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Trading 6.4% Higher

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) shares shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $46.12 and last traded at $43.92. 3,403,289 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 2,613,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.29.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SSYS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.43 and a 200-day moving average of $21.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Stratasys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Stratasys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Stratasys by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,842,000 after buying an additional 61,133 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Stratasys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Stratasys by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 11,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

