Stratec (ETR:SBS) Given a €130.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Stratec (ETR:SBS) received a €130.00 ($152.94) target price from Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.67% from the company’s current price.

SBS has been the topic of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on Stratec and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €129.00 ($151.76) target price on Stratec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of SBS stock opened at €124.20 ($146.12) on Friday. Stratec has a 1-year low of €46.40 ($54.59) and a 1-year high of €145.00 ($170.59). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €130.60 and its 200 day moving average price is €118.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.93, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.31.

STRATEC SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

