Strategem Capital (CVE:SGE) Shares Gap Down to $2.30

Strategem Capital Co. (CVE:SGE) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at C$2.30, but opened at C$2.11. Strategem Capital shares last traded at C$2.11, with a volume of 4,600 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.00.

Strategem Capital Company Profile (CVE:SGE)

Strategem Capital Corporation, a merchant bank, invests in securities, mutual funds, government treasury issues, and real estate or other related opportunities in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dexton Technologies Corporation and changed its name to Strategem Capital Corporation in November 2001.

