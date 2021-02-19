Strategic Education (STRA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 26th. Analysts expect Strategic Education to post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Strategic Education stock opened at $94.74 on Friday. Strategic Education has a one year low of $81.83 and a one year high of $187.98. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.39.

In other Strategic Education news, Director John T. Casteen III sold 2,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total value of $227,764.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,960 shares in the company, valued at $475,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 6,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total value of $626,905.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,750.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,716 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,119. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STRA shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Strategic Education in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.33.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 77 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

