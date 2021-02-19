Streamr (DATA) Trading Down 14.1% Over Last 7 Days

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Streamr has a market capitalization of $95.01 million and $8.34 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Streamr has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.66 or 0.00061672 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.22 or 0.00767240 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 34% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00043262 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00060909 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00019910 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00041848 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,556.49 or 0.04548645 BTC.

Streamr Token Profile

Streamr is a token. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 828,810,058 tokens. Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com

Buying and Selling Streamr

Streamr can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars.

