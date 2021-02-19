Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.14 Million

Equities analysts expect Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) to announce sales of $8.14 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Strongbridge Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.21 million. Strongbridge Biopharma reported sales of $5.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will report full-year sales of $30.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.60 million to $30.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $35.63 million, with estimates ranging from $35.03 million to $36.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Strongbridge Biopharma.

Get Strongbridge Biopharma alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBBP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.30.

Shares of NASDAQ SBBP opened at $3.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $4.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the period. 58.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Strongbridge Biopharma Company Profile

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Strongbridge Biopharma (SBBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.