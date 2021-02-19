Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Subsea 7 in a research note issued on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Subsea 7’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SUBCY. Zacks Investment Research cut Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group upgraded Subsea 7 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Subsea 7 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Subsea 7 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Subsea 7 stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average is $8.60. Subsea 7 has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $10.89.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

