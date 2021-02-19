Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 317,839 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 79.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 719,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317,839 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.70% of Fastly worth $62,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FSLY. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,576,000. Institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastly news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total transaction of $1,521,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,970.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $221,693.69. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 255,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,158,168.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,942 shares of company stock valued at $2,581,458 over the last ninety days. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on FSLY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Fastly from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Pritchard Capital dropped their price target on Fastly from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Fastly presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.93.

Shares of FSLY opened at $80.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.31 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.81 and a 200 day moving average of $90.18. Fastly, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

