Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,152,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,003 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.28% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $70,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 83.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth about $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBKR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $765,360.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 9,784,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,036,129.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $938,720.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,252,951 shares of company stock worth $78,299,803. 3.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IBKR opened at $74.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 0.84. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.70 and a fifty-two week high of $75.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.95.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 17.62%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.