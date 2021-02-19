Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,121,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,382 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.31% of Tyson Foods worth $72,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 360.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 73.3% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $67.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $80.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.31 and its 200 day moving average is $63.10. The company has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

TSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.70.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

