Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,020,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,633 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.33% of Cerner worth $80,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CERN. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Cerner by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 45,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter worth $901,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Cerner by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 183,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cerner by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 850,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,771,000 after acquiring an additional 18,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

CERN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.37.

CERN opened at $72.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $53.08 and a 1-year high of $84.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.