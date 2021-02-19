Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,594,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605,479 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.61% of NortonLifeLock worth $74,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 19.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 60,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 9,735 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 378,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after acquiring an additional 63,273 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 6.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,270,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,463,000 after acquiring an additional 72,038 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 58,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 15,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 85.0% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 161,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 74,329 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $20.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day moving average of $21.02. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $24.40.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

NLOK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.78.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

