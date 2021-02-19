Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $65.11 Million Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 24,797 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.32% of EPAM Systems worth $65,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 33.2% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth $430,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,557 shares in the company, valued at $4,677,165. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Michael Mayoras sold 955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.20, for a total value of $301,971.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,845.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,105 shares of company stock worth $5,684,005 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $429.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.27.

NYSE EPAM opened at $378.46 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.97 and a twelve month high of $402.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 69.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.92.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.37. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

