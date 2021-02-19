Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $71.26 Million Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 465,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 211,021 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $71,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $957,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 44.5% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.8% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 24,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $3,771,054.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 80,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,209,151.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $535,726.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,962,744.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BR opened at $149.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.37. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 0.83. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.90 and a 1 year high of $158.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

BR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

