Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $76.97 Million Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 399,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 49,997 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Equifax worth $76,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equifax alerts:

Shares of EFX stock opened at $177.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.01 and a twelve month high of $196.47. The company has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.51.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

EFX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC initiated coverage on Equifax in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Equifax from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.22.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.