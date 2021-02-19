Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $77.57 Million Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 627,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 107,088 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $77,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AJG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.80.

In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 24,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $2,911,914.50. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total value of $1,502,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 33,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,937,213.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,434 shares of company stock valued at $5,949,213 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AJG stock opened at $118.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $65.09 and a 1-year high of $129.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.21.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

