Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $81.56 Million Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 555,074 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 80,519 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.32% of First Republic Bank worth $81,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

NYSE:FRC opened at $161.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.57 and its 200-day moving average is $130.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $70.06 and a 52 week high of $166.82. The firm has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $126.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.06.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.