Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 568,122 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,402,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 568,122 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 1.23% of CubeSmart worth $80,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 262.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 101,763 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 92,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 9,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

NYSE:CUBE opened at $35.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.17. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $36.95.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist raised their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.82.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.