Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 499,887 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 75,327 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.41% of Citrix Systems worth $65,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTXS. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 154.1% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 272 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 1,183.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 398 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.59, for a total transaction of $34,432.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,996.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 2,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.31, for a total transaction of $260,802.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,917,653.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,786 shares of company stock valued at $7,628,604 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CTXS shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.54.

CTXS opened at $132.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.90. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.31 and a twelve month high of $173.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

