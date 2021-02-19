Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,056,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 115,560 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.37% of CMS Energy worth $64,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in CMS Energy by 205.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $56.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.91. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $46.03 and a 52 week high of $69.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 69.88%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cfra cut shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.59.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

