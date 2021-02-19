Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 200,459 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,642,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200,459 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.68% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $62,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 238,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 12,995 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 540,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,710,000 after buying an additional 16,507 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 6,059 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 38,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,170,000 after buying an additional 1,053,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IPG. Barclays began coverage on The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.11.

The Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $24.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $26.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.00.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.85%.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

