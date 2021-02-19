Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 202,753 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,124,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 202,753 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of CBRE Group worth $70,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 220.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 51,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 35,364 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1,754.2% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 537,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,273,000 after acquiring an additional 8,329 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 2,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $157,980.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,450,855.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $40,851.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,997.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.29.

Shares of CBRE opened at $69.81 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $71.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

