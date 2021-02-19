Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 329,341 Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,669,615 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 329,341 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.27% of FLIR Systems worth $73,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLIR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FLIR Systems by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in FLIR Systems by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 8,403 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in FLIR Systems by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in FLIR Systems by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in FLIR Systems by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 730,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,200,000 after acquiring an additional 47,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FLIR opened at $55.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.28 and a beta of 1.52. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $58.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.53.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. William Blair lowered shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist upped their price target on shares of FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

