Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 404,558 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,707,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404,558 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.50% of Healthpeak Properties worth $81,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $476,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,359,000 after buying an additional 53,614 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 932,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,306,000 after buying an additional 211,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 101,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEAK. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.38.

Shares of PEAK opened at $30.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.87 and its 200 day moving average is $29.51. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 50.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.63 and a 12-month high of $37.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 13.46%. Equities research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.09%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

